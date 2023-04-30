Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,563. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

