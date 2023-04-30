Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

