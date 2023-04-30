Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
INN stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
