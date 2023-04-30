Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 4,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

