Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $141.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

