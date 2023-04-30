Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $922.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $852.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.81. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

