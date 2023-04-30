Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $801.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $788.10 and a 200-day moving average of $755.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.