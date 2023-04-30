Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

