Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.