Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

