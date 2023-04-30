Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

