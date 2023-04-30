Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $11,990,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $9,338,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

