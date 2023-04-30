Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.22-$7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.93. 668,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,354. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $182.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

