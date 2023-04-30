Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $182.57.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

