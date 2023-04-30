Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SUI opened at $138.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $182.57.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

