Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 506,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
