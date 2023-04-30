Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,459,000 after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sunrun by 90.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after buying an additional 1,907,817 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunrun by 19.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,680,000 after buying an additional 628,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.