Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,833,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.49 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

About Surge Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.