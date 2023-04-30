Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,833,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.49 on Friday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surge Energy (ZPTAF)
