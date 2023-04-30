Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 12,743 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hyperfine were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $2,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $6,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the first quarter worth $307,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYPR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,715. Hyperfine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

