Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $3,946,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,254,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 529,024 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 687,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

