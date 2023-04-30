Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of STRO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
