Synlogic’s (SYBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Price Performance

SYBX stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synlogic Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.