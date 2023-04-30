Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Amundi bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

