Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.20 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. Tangible has a total market cap of $109.20 million and $223.20 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00011477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.35633067 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $398.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

