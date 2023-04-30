TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,066 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $66,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

