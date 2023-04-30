TD Asset Management Inc Buys 9,053 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 860,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $72,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.