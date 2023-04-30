TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,922 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 553,478 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of SEA worth $76,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares during the period. Kora Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 577,317 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

