TD Asset Management Inc Sells 39,887 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $80,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

GE stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

