TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$160.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$153.44.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$137.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$138.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

