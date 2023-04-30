TD Securities Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$85.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

EQGPF stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. EQB has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

