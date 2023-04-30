Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.70–$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.55–$0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 4,524,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

