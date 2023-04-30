Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.55–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.80 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

TDOC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 4,524,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

