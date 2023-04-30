Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.56-$4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDY stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.40. The stock had a trading volume of 202,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.59. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.