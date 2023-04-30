Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.56-$4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $452.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,594. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 496,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,400,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

