Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

NYSE THC opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 107.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 59.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

