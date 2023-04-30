Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $648.61 million and $28.03 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003781 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,598,228,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,278,801,147 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

