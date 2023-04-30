TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $201.17 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $201.17 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,875,002 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

