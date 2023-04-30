Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,958. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.