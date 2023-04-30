Tezos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.72 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Tezos has a total market cap of $940.28 million and $14.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,492,194 coins and its circulating supply is 936,252,746 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

