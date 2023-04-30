Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $943.25 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,266,627 coins and its circulating supply is 936,027,179 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

