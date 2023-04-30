The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.