The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.89.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

