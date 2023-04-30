The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.44. 1,714,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

