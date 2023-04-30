The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 7,061,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

