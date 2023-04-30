The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ RTLPP opened at $20.20 on Friday. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

