The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,284 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

