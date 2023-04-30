The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

