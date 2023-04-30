Threshold One Day Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $315.87 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,291.24 or 0.99952216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03191791 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,084,505.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.