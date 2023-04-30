Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Up 15.3% in April

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 997,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.72. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,485,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,516,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 730,114 shares of company stock worth $5,433,572 over the last 90 days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,529,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

