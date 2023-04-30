TiraVerse Price Reaches $0.0000 (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $899,598.82 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

