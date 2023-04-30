Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.78 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.38 billion and $15.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00007299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,634.42 or 1.00045603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17055116 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,156,914.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.