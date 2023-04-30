Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOU. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$60.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.68. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C($2.99). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 63.21% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of C$2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.0046512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Insiders have acquired 10,350 shares of company stock worth $588,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

